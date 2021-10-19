Hello, My Name Is: Riley Pechinski

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - When SPASH’s Riley Pechinski won state, she became the first golfer from SPASH to win the individual state title. But Pechinski’s golf genes come from her family and a back-and-forth with her brother.

“He said that I got the good golf genes in the family,” Pechinski said.

On the way to the state golf tournament, Pechinski got some sound advice from her older brother Logan.

“He just said, ‘Make the most out of it and play good,’ so I guess I did what he told me to do,” Pechinski said.

Pechinski cruised to a state title with a two-day score of 141. That score was five strokes better than second-place. A junior, Pechinski made it to state two year ago as a freshman where she finished tied for 44th.

Armed with that experience, she knew how to navigate University Ridge in Madison.

“My freshman year I didn’t play very well, but I knew the course, I knew the layout so I just had to keep it down the middle and make some putts,” Pechinski said.

And for just being a junior, Pechinski has plenty of goals for her athletic career.

“Just keep grinding. I got softball. It’ll be a fun season for my junior year, then next year for golf and softball senior year I gotta make the most out of it,” Pechinski said.

As for her older brother, Riley still competes with Logan for who has the best score at state. Logan’s single-day score of 69 at state tops Pechinski’s 70, she’ll let him have it for now.

“I mean I didn’t beat his 68, but I’ll still take it,” Pechinski said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.