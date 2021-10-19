Advertisement

Group sues to obtain Wisconsin DNR board chairman’s texts

Fred Prehn
Fred Prehn(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - An environmental advocacy group has filed a lawsuit seeking the Department of Natural Resources policy board chairman’s text messages.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Midwest Environmental Advocates filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Dane County against Fred Prehn, the board and the DNR. The lawsuit demands Prehn turn over texts sent and received about his term on the board.

Prehn’s term ended in May and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed Sandra Naas to replace him, which would give Evers appointees control of the board. But Prehn, who was appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, has refused to step down to make way for Naas, ensuring that Walker appointees maintain control of the board.

