Advertisement

DEEP BENCH: October is Pedestrian Safety Month

By Dale Ryman
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -October is Pedestrian Safety Month.

“The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made that designation two years ago,” said David Reich, public relations director for the National Road Safety Foundation.

17% of all traffic-related deaths involve pedestrians.

Reich joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss the importance of this month and how we can help our neighbors when we get behind the wheel.

“The main reason for that is distraction,” Reich said. “Distraction on the part of drivers. They’re just not paying attention. They might just veer off and not see a pedestrian on the side of the road, or a bicyclist.”

In Wisconsin, 52 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes.

The NRSF is offering students a chance to win $2,000 by coming up for an idea for a PSA on pedestrian safety. For more information on that, and other tools click here. You can also watch David’s interview for additional details.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milwaukee Police searching for missing 3-year-old
Amber Alert Update: Milwaukee police find homicide suspect dead, search for missing 3-year-old boy continues
Halloween trick or treat times for 2021
2021 trick or treat times for central Wisconsin
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Someone receiving a COVID-19 vaccine
People questioning COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness on vaccinated people
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Amber Alert: Suspect located, 3-year-old boy still missing

Latest News

Eric Mehring
Suspect arrested in Middleton crash that killed three teens; homicide charges filed
Open intoxicant ordinance in Stevens Point allows people to drink downtown
Open intoxicant ordinance in Stevens Point allows people to drink downtown
Home heating costs expected to rise this winter, some methods are less expensive
Home heating costs expected to rise this winter, some methods are less expensive
Cold front moves through Wednesday morning cooling temperatures north of highway 29. But a warm...
First Alert Weather: Mid-week weather maker brings in cooler temperatures for the end of the week