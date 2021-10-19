DEEP BENCH: October is Pedestrian Safety Month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -October is Pedestrian Safety Month.

“The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made that designation two years ago,” said David Reich, public relations director for the National Road Safety Foundation.

17% of all traffic-related deaths involve pedestrians.

Reich joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss the importance of this month and how we can help our neighbors when we get behind the wheel.

“The main reason for that is distraction,” Reich said. “Distraction on the part of drivers. They’re just not paying attention. They might just veer off and not see a pedestrian on the side of the road, or a bicyclist.”

In Wisconsin, 52 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes.

The NRSF is offering students a chance to win $2,000 by coming up for an idea for a PSA on pedestrian safety. For more information on that, and other tools click here. You can also watch David’s interview for additional details.

