DEEP BENCH: Bucks should contend again for an NBA championship

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Bucks begin defense of their NBA championship tomorrow night against Brooklyn, the odds on favorite to win it all this year.

But Bucks beat writer Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel thinks the Bucks will be right there.

He joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk all things Bucks. Including the recent contract extension of general manager Jon Horst.

“When you win an NBA championship a couple years from being league Executive of the Year,” said Owczarski, “why not keep that group together.”

“He helped keep one of the league’s best players in the city, and then built the rest of the roster around him,” he added.

The team lost P.J. Tucker and Bryn Forbes, but hope Grayson Allen and Semi Ojeleye can help offset those losses. And when Donte DiVincenzo returns from injury, he’ll be re-insterted into the starting lineup, putting Allen in a reserve role and making their bench deeper.

Owczarski says last year’s playoffs proves to the Bucks playoff seeding isn’t as important and they could still win 60-65 games this year.

“They’re that good,” he said. “I still think on paper Brooklyn is the best team even without Kyrie Irving.”

Adding, “they have every chance to get back to the NBA Finals a second straight year.”

For more in-depth discussion, watch Jim’s interview on NewsChannel 7.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.