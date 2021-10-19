Advertisement

DEEP BENCH: Bucks should contend again for an NBA championship

By Dale Ryman
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Bucks begin defense of their NBA championship tomorrow night against Brooklyn, the odds on favorite to win it all this year.

But Bucks beat writer Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel thinks the Bucks will be right there.

He joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk all things Bucks. Including the recent contract extension of general manager Jon Horst.

“When you win an NBA championship a couple years from being league Executive of the Year,” said Owczarski, “why not keep that group together.”

“He helped keep one of the league’s best players in the city, and then built the rest of the roster around him,” he added.

The team lost P.J. Tucker and Bryn Forbes, but hope Grayson Allen and Semi Ojeleye can help offset those losses. And when Donte DiVincenzo returns from injury, he’ll be re-insterted into the starting lineup, putting Allen in a reserve role and making their bench deeper.

Owczarski says last year’s playoffs proves to the Bucks playoff seeding isn’t as important and they could still win 60-65 games this year.

“They’re that good,” he said. “I still think on paper Brooklyn is the best team even without Kyrie Irving.”

Adding, “they have every chance to get back to the NBA Finals a second straight year.”

For more in-depth discussion, watch Jim’s interview on NewsChannel 7.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milwaukee Police searching for missing 3-year-old
Amber Alert Update: Milwaukee police find homicide suspect dead, search for missing 3-year-old boy continues
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Amber Alert: Suspect located, 3-year-old boy still missing
Halloween light show lights up a street in Rothschild, WI.
Halloween light display brightens up a Rothschild street for the first time

Latest News

Someone receiving a COVID-19 vaccine
People questioning COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness on vaccinated people
The Village of Rothschild and the City of Schofield are working together to create a new...
New walking and biking trail to be complete in Rothschild and Schofield by 2023
Milwaukee Police searching for missing 3-year-old
Amber Alert Update: Milwaukee police find homicide suspect dead, search for missing 3-year-old boy continues
More testimony from agents about life insurance policies for Ken Juedes
More testimony from agents about life insurance policies for Ken Juedes