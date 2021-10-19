City of Wausau and Salt Wise Wisconsin share responsible salting practices

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau and Salt Wise Wisconsin are holding an open house at Wausau Public Works from 8:30 to 10:30 this morning. The open house is for representatives of neighboring municipalities to see some of the ways Wausau is cutting down on the amount of salt necessary to keep the roads clear this winter.

Among the improvements are updated brine production, storage and loading equipment. They are increasing the use of brine, which contains 23 percent salt, and pre-wet salt that is activated to prevent accumulation before a storm begins.

“It works like putting oil on the skillet before you cook. So the spatula can come and scoop that egg or whatever it is right off instead of you scraping and scraping – or instead of the communities putting on more salt and more salt afterwards. And when you plow, all that salt just gets flipped over and makes its way into our ditches, and into the water,” said Sustainability and Development Coordinator Allison Madison.

Salts that make their way into the ecosystem have negative impacts on the state’s waterways. Salted water is heavier and settles to the bottom, disrupting natural processes that nurture wildlife.

“Naturally in Wisconsin in our lakes the water flips over a couple of times a year – lake turnover. It’s really important to re-distributing oxygen throughout the water column and also nutrients as the decomposition happens at lower levels, to kind of flip that,” Madison said.

Another problem is that the chloride in salt kills vital zooplankton that eat algae, and lakes and rivers can experience algae blooms that are harmful to humans and pets.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.