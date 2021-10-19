Advertisement

Biegel signs with Dolphins’ practice squad

Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel (47) waves to fans as he leaves the field following an...
Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel (47) waves to fans as he leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. The Dolphins defeated the Colts 16-12. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(WSAW)
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WSAW) -Wisconsin Rapids native Vince Biegel is back in the NFL, as the former Badger and Packer has signed with the Miami Dolphins practice squad after dealing with an injury for the first six weeks of the season.

Biegel was traded to the Dolphins before the 2019 season, played 15 games that season, then missed all of last season with a torn Achilles tendon suffered in training camp before he was waived with an injury settlement before the start of this season.

Biegel last appeared in an NFL game in week 16 of the 2019 season.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milwaukee Police searching for missing 3-year-old
Amber Alert Update: Milwaukee police find homicide suspect dead, search for missing 3-year-old boy continues
Halloween trick or treat times for 2021
2021 trick or treat times for central Wisconsin
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Someone receiving a COVID-19 vaccine
People questioning COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness on vaccinated people
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Amber Alert: Suspect located, 3-year-old boy still missing

Latest News

10-18-21- HELLO, MY NAME IS: RILEY PECHINSKI
10-18-21- HELLO, MY NAME IS: RILEY PECHINSKI
SPASH golfer Riley Pechinski holds the Division 1 girl's golf individual state championship...
Hello, My Name Is: Riley Pechinski
10-18-21- HELLO, MY NAME IS RILEY PECHINSKI
10-18-21- HELLO, MY NAME IS RILEY PECHINSKI
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (3) drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony...
Grayson Allen signs two-year extension with Bucks