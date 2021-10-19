Biegel signs with Dolphins’ practice squad

MIAMI (WSAW) -Wisconsin Rapids native Vince Biegel is back in the NFL, as the former Badger and Packer has signed with the Miami Dolphins practice squad after dealing with an injury for the first six weeks of the season.

Biegel was traded to the Dolphins before the 2019 season, played 15 games that season, then missed all of last season with a torn Achilles tendon suffered in training camp before he was waived with an injury settlement before the start of this season.

Biegel last appeared in an NFL game in week 16 of the 2019 season.

