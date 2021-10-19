Advertisement

Afghan refugees receive pre-departure briefing as they prepare for resettlement

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WMTV) - Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy received their pre-departure briefing Thursday in preparation for resettlement.

According to a Fort McCoy Facebook post, during the briefing, evacuees were informed on rules of travel, where they will be going and their point of contact when they arrive at their destination.

The briefing is part of Operations Allies Welcome, an ongoing effort led by the Department of Homeland Security to support vulnerable Afghans.

Last month, Wisconsin lawmakers visited Fort McCoy to interact with refugees after passing legislation to ensure that refugees who don’t have a permanent status will get a status of refugee resettlement and receive necessary resources for them to adjust to the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Defense through U.S. Northern Command, alongside the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan refugees, according to Fort McCoy.

Evacuees will stay in permanent or temporary structures, and according to Fort McCoy, they will be moved in as quickly as possible.

