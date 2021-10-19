Advertisement

Afghan refugees likely won’t be resettled in Wausau till next month

The bandshell at the 400 Block in Wausau
The bandshell at the 400 Block in Wausau(wsaw)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Community Engagement & Communications Officer at Ethiopian Community Development Council, Inc., Emily Gilkinson said it will likely be several weeks before refugees from Afghanistan arrive in Wausau.

The evacuees from Afghanistan began arriving at Fort McCoy in Monroe County in August. More than 12,000 refugees called the base home.

Gilkinson said as of Tuesday, no refugees have been resettled in Wausau.

“ECDC is still in the process of hiring a site director. That key person should be on board by November and then will work to open the office, hire additional staff, and prepare for the first arrivals. We won’t resettle anyone in Wausau until we have the systems in place to ensure they are well served, therefore it might be late November or December,” Gilkinson explained by email.

WBAY-TV reports seven people from Afghanistan have been resettled in Green Bay. More people are expected to be resettled in Green Bay in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milwaukee Police searching for missing 3-year-old
Amber Alert Update: Milwaukee police find homicide suspect dead, search for missing 3-year-old boy continues
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Halloween trick or treat times for 2021
2021 trick or treat times for central Wisconsin
Someone receiving a COVID-19 vaccine
People questioning COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness on vaccinated people
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Amber Alert: Suspect located, 3-year-old boy still missing

Latest News

Cold front moves through Wednesday morning cooling temperatures north of highway 29. But a warm...
First Alert Weather: Mid-week weather maker brings in cooler temperatures for the end of the week
Law enforcement departments looking for votes to win K9 grant competition
Analysis of DNA discussed in Marathon County murder trial
Analysis of DNA discussed in Marathon County murder trial
Properly managing and even reversing Type 2 Diabetes
Properly managing and even reversing Type 2 Diabetes