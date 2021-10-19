Afghan refugees likely won’t be resettled in Wausau till next month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Community Engagement & Communications Officer at Ethiopian Community Development Council, Inc., Emily Gilkinson said it will likely be several weeks before refugees from Afghanistan arrive in Wausau.

The evacuees from Afghanistan began arriving at Fort McCoy in Monroe County in August. More than 12,000 refugees called the base home.

Gilkinson said as of Tuesday, no refugees have been resettled in Wausau.

“ECDC is still in the process of hiring a site director. That key person should be on board by November and then will work to open the office, hire additional staff, and prepare for the first arrivals. We won’t resettle anyone in Wausau until we have the systems in place to ensure they are well served, therefore it might be late November or December,” Gilkinson explained by email.

WBAY-TV reports seven people from Afghanistan have been resettled in Green Bay. More people are expected to be resettled in Green Bay in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.