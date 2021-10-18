Texas Roadhouse says they’ll offer tuition reimbursement for hourly employees

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Texas Roadhouse, a restaurant that specializes in steaks and Texan and Southwestern cuisine, says employees that work more than 30 hours per will qualify for tuition reimbursement.

Hourly employees must attend an accredited university and maintain a C average grade. They can receive $5,250 in annual reimbursement.

The Wausau location will host a hiring event to fill both full and part-time positions. Texas Roadhouse is located at 225400 Rib Mountain Drive in Wausau.

Texas Roadhouse is conducting in-person interviews for all interested applicants. Interviews can be scheduled online at https://texasroadhouse.jobdetails.io/hiringday/.

