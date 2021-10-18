Advertisement

Packers continue to overcome injuries during 5-1 start

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) embrace after an NFL football game Sunday, Oct 17. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, IL. (WSAW) - The Packers entered Sunday’s game with injuries to start with, but several more players suffered injuries in the win against the Bears.

Starting center Josh Myers, who had returned from a finger injury, left with a knee injury on their first drive. Linebacker Preston Smith left the game with an oblique problem and safety Darnell Savage exited with a concussion. Yet, once again, Green Bay manages to come out on top for their fifth win in a row.

“You always try to approach it with a starter mindset, but sometimes that is a little coach speak in terms of you’re just never quite sure what you’re going to get,” head coach Matt LaFleur said.

Myers injury meant Lucas Patrick, an interior offensive lineman traditionally, was pushed to the center spot for the second straight week. After Savage went down, Adrian Amos was the lone remaining starter in the secondary.

“Obviously with Jaire being hurt, and Preston getting hurt today, and Kevin King being hurt, we’re just a little banged up,” Aaron Rodgers said, “So, it’s nice to be 5-1 and be banged up and won five in a row, but we’ve got to get healthy as we move forward, it’s an important stretch coming up.”

Given what the team has done with the injuries they’ve dealt with, The thought of what they could accomplish at full strength excites Rodgers.

“I’m really proud of the guys. Like I’ve said before, I felt like the first week was an anomaly. We’ve backed it up the last five weeks. But the way that we’ve done it, with the guys that we’ve done it with, with the kind of injuries that we’ve had. You look at our roster now, there’s a lot of guys that weren’t with us at the start of the season playing big minutes,” Rodgers said,

Rodgers did hint at some positive injury news, saying an “all-pro left tackle” should hopefully be back practicing this week.

