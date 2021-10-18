No COVID deaths reported Monday, weekly average remains 14

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported no new deaths on Monday. However, the 7-day average of COVID-19 related deaths remains in the double digits at 14.

DHS has previously stated, COVID-19 data is best interpreted in 7-day averages due to potential delays in reporting.

The group most impacted by fatal illness is the 80-89 group. That group accounts for 30.2% of all COVID-19 death in Wisconsin for a total of 2,488. No one under the age of 9 has died of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Four people age 10-19 have died in the state.

On Monday, 1,192 new cases were confirmed. To date, 769,212 have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 2,158. Typically fewer cases are reported on Monday due to the weekend. In the last five weeks, there have been 11 days were new covid-19 case reports exceeded 3,000 new cases.

In the north central region, COVID-19 hospitalizations have been increasing since July, but nowhere near the pace that it had been in November 2020. The last weekly data from Oct. 12, showed that in the north central region the average number of hospitalized COVID patients was 136. Twenty-two percent of those patients were on a ventilator.

As of Monday, 54.7% of the state was fully vaccinated.

