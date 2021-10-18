Advertisement

Milwaukee alder, Senate candidate enters not guilty pleas

Alderwoman Chantia Lewis
Alderwoman Chantia Lewis(City of Milwaukee website)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee Ald. Chantia Lewis has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that she took more than $20,000 in campaign funds and false travel reimbursements from the city.

Lewis is also one of 12 Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that her attorney entered her pleas on Monday. She faces four felonies and a misdemeanor.

Lewis is charged with misconduct in public office, embezzlement of more than $10,000, theft by fraud of less than $2,500, intentionally filing a false campaign finance report and intentionally accepting an illegal campaign finance disbursement.

