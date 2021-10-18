Advertisement

Merrill Halloween luminary walk to feature 600 pumpkins, will benefit woman battling cancer

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A luminary walk featuring more than 600 carved pumpkins will raise money for a Merrill woman battling breast cancer.

Over the weekend, nearly 60 people from churches, businesses and 4-H groups carved jack lanterns. The pumpkins were donated from Grace & Sophie’s Pumpkin Patch in Merrill, The Farm Stand in Aniwa, Schairer’s Autumn Acres in Birnamwood, Altenhofen Farms and Toboyek’s Pumpkin Patch in Mosinee, Pumpkin Hollow Edgar in Edgar, Brian and Lori Witberler, and the Walmart stores in Merrill, Rhinelander and Minocqua.

The undertaking is for a special Halloween Luminary Walk on Friday and Saturday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the Prairie Trails. Mason jars and luminary bags will also light the trail.

The event is in conjunction with the Kickin’ Cancer for Connie Benefit at Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes on Saturday, Oct. 23. The benefit and luminary walk will raise money for Connie Gulke-- a beloved community member battling stage II breast cancer.

There is no cost to attend, but a free will donation will benefit Connie Gulke.

People can enter the trail at Prairie Trails Park, located near the corner of Hwy G and County Road K. Saturday evening Wendorf’s bus service will be shuttling people to the trail from Les n Jim’s Lincoln Lanes.

