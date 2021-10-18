Advertisement

Make a Difference Week begins

Volunteers rake leaves for those who can't
Volunteers rake leaves for those who can't
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:21 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Today is the first day of the United Way’s “Make a Difference Week.”  Now through Saturday teams of volunteers will be going to houses to rake leaves for those who can’t.

Volunteer Engagement Coordinator Elizabeth Robinson remembers participating when she was a girl growing up in the area, and says it was a valuable experience.

“We’ve got some schools who are participating that are going out in big droves in their neighborhoods, which is a really great way for the students to connect with the neighborhood that their school is located in,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the service does more than just help tidy yards.  It can also be a source of socialization for a population that often is isolated.

“The people who are eligible for this service are often overlooked in day to day, and they’re not necessarily getting out, so they’re not as visible.  So, I think, just that connection, connecting to volunteers, it just brightens their day,” Robinson said.

Anyone who wishes to put their yard on a waitlist, or to be an on-call volunteer should contact Robinson at erobinson@unitedwaymc.org.

