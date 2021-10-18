Halloween light display brightens up a Rothschild street for the first time

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - A holiday light display is something you may be used to during Christmas, but for a Rothschild man, it’s just the start of months full of twinkling pixels that are synchronized to music.

Thomas Mahar decided to put up a light show for Halloween this year after wanting to do it for the last five years. The light show is on Military St. between Louis and Urban streets.

Mahar said he asked for advice from other people in the area that do shows. He said he may be a smaller light show compared to others, but he is happy to be one of six in the area.

“Being a firefighter for 10 years, you know you became a civil servant, and you just try to make others happy no matter what you do, and if this can take somebody’s mind off all the hoarse hockey that goes on throughout the day, just come back sit out here, listen to music and just watch the lights,” As Mahar shrugged his shoulders and finished with an “amen.”

He said there are around 5,000 pixels. The light show starts playing around 4:30 p.m. and goes until 8:30 p.m. But Mahar said that if people are still watching outside, we would replay it again.

The synchronized light show lasts about an hour and 20 minutes. He said there are about 20 different songs on that play. People tune into 107.3 FM on the radio in their cars to listen to the songs.

He will have the light show on each day until Oct. 31. Then he said he will start to prepare for an even bigger light show for Christmas time.

