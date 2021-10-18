Grayson Allen signs two-year extension with Bucks

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Grayson Allen has signed a two-year, $20 million extension with the Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Allen first arrived in Milwaukee via trade this past offseason for Sam Merrill. In three NBA seasons, Allen averaged 8.5 points per game with just over two rebounds per game. He played for the Memphis Grizzlies for two seasons after debuting in the NBA with the Utah Jazz.

Allen, who was on the 2015 Duke team that beat Wisconsin in the National Championship Game, is coming off the best season of his NBA career, averaging over 10 points per game and shooting almost 40% from three.

He’s also a controversial player, known for multiple incidents where he has appeared to try to trip players on the court going back to his college days.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.