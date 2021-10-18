Advertisement

Fond du Lac police identify man found dead with gunshot wounds; still working to identify suspects

Fond du Lac police canvass a neighborhood after a 26-year-old man was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds at a home on 8th Street
Fond du Lac police canvass a neighborhood after a 26-year-old man was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds at a home on 8th Street
By WBAY news staff and Emily Matesic
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police are investigating a homicide reported just before midnight Sunday.

A 911 call sent police to a home on the 300-block of 8th Street, where they found the body of a 26-year-old man from the Fond du Lac area. Police say he had apparent gunshot wounds.

Early Monday afternoon, police identified the man who was found dead as Benzel T. Rose. No other details were provided in the update.

A neighbor tells Action 2 News, the homicide on their street is unsettling. According to Nichole Kocian, “It’s crazy, crazy and scary. You never think it’s going to happen, you know. It’s something that happens to everyone else.”

An autopsy is planned to determine exactly how the man died.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and trying to identify potential suspects. No one is in custody. Authorities wouldn’t say if Rose was targeted, but police don’t believe the public is in any danger.

Detectives and officers will be canvassing the area Monday morning.

If anyone has information that can help investigators, call (920) 322-3722 or email mbobo@fdl.wi.gov. You can also provide information through the Crime Alert line and ask to stay anonymous, (920) 322-3740.

