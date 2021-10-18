Edgar apple orchard fills in gap despite loss in some crop

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - A spring freeze took 12 to 15 percent of Rock Ridge Orchard’s crop. But that isn’t stopping the orchard from continuing 12 years of being part of the Farm-to-School program.

“Our radius is getting wider and wider,” Co-Owner of Rock Ridge Orchard, Julie Knetter said. “A lot of us farmers are stepping up and trying to help our local school districts.”

She said that’s because a lot of food service vendors can’t get their hands on a variety of different fruits. Knetter mentioned that their apples go to over 50 local schools, even though the spring frost took nearly 15 percent of its crop.

“We did over a thousand bushels of apples for crunch day last week, so it’s extremely important to us,” She said. “There’s a huge shortage of food across the country and more schools are trying to get food locally, so it’s been an amazing way to help our kids.”

The owners said they have been able to keep up with the demand, for the most part. But, the orchard is closing slightly earlier than usual since the demand is getting higher.

“We will be closing next weekend just because of volume and some people not having apples, and more people knowing about us,” Knetter said Saturday.

The last weekend for the apple orchard will be Sunday, Oct. 24.

