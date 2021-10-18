Advertisement

Area codes will be required for all Wisconsin calls starting Sunday

The change affects people living in 262, 414, 608, and 920 area codes.
All Wisconsin residents will need to dial area codes for local calls starting Sunday, Oct. 24.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In less than a week, everyone in Wisconsin will be required to dial an area code when making local calls.

On Sunday, Oct. 24, the Federal Communications Commission’s plan to require the state’s southern area codes to use 10 digits for all U.S. calls goes into effect. After that date, using seven-digit calls will not work.

The change affects people who live in the following area codes:

  • 262
  • 414
  • 608
  • 920

Those who lived in the northern part of the state, i.e. the regions that use 534 and 715, already needed to tack on those first three digits when dialing local numbers. The change will also affect people in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan.

Earlier this year, phone companies started allowing people to include the area codes when place local calls, but did not require it.

The FCC explained the move will allow it to implement the number 988 as a universal three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, starting in July of next year, similar to 911 or 711 today.

The agency notes people’s phone numbers will not change, nor will the cost of making calls. Local calls will still be billed as local calls. Like before, people will need to add a “1″ before any long-distance numbers. Likewise, they still will have to add a “9″ when using multi-line phone systems.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number – 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) – will remain in effect up to and after new 988 number is up and running.

