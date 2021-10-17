Schroeder Tosses Two TD Passes in Pointers’ First Road Defeat

MENOMONIE, Wis. - Freshman quarterback Trey Schroeder (DeForest, Wis./DeForest) threw two touchdown passes, but the UW-Stevens Point football team (2-4, 0-3) dropped its first road game of the season, 37-12, at UW-Stout (5-1, 2-1).

Schroeder completed 15 of 20 pass attempts, including the two touchdown tosses, for 139 yards. He hit Joe Aguilera (Dorchester, Wis./Abbotsford) for both touchdowns.

Markell Outlaw (Riverdale, Ill./Donald E. Gavit) led the Pointers with eight catches for 78 yards. Vercion Gammel (Milwaukee, Wis./Lincoln) was the leading rusher for UWSP with 36 yards.

Kameron Kryzanski (Thorp, Wis./Thorp) led the UWSP defense with a game-high 11 tackles. He recorded the Pointers’ lone sack as well.

The Blue Devils took their first offensive possession 65 yards on nine plays to take a 7-0 lead.

In UWSP’s first drive of the second quarter, Schroeder completed three passes and drove the Pointers to the Stout seven. But a penalty and defensive stand-by UWSP forced a field goal attempt. It was blocked to keep UWSP off the board.

The Blue Devils kicked a field goal at the end of a 10-play drive as time expired in the second quarter for a 10-0 lead at the half.

Stout needed just four plays to begin the third quarter to find the end zone for a 16-0 lead. After a UWSP turnover, the Blue Devils converted the short field into a touchdown for a 23-0 advantage.

Another UWSP turnover late in the third led to a touchdown early in the fourth for Stout and a 30-0 hole for the Pointers.

On the ensuing drive, Schroeder went 3-for-4 in the air capped with a 27-yard connection with Aguilera to get UWSP on the board. Victor Ponterio’s (Melrose, Wis./Melrose-Mindoro) PAT was blocked making it 30-6.

After a long kickoff return, the Blue Devils found the end zone again just three plays later for a 37-6 lead.

Late in the fourth, Schroeder led the Pointers on another scoring drive. After six run plays and a Stout penalty, he connected with Aguilera for a 15-yard touchdown to complete the scoring. UWSP’s two-point conversion attempt failed.

The Pointers stay on the road with a 2:00 p.m. game at UW-Platteville next Saturday (Oct. 23).

