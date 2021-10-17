Packers win fifth-straight against Bears, 24-14

Chicago, IL. (WSAW) - The Packers won their fifth-straight game against the Bears with a 24-14 victory. The victory moves their record to 5-1. The win also moves the Packers to 13-1 against NFC North opponents in three seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur.

The last time the Packers lost to the Bears was Dec. 18, 2018.

The Packers’ offense started slowly but picked it up to lead 10-7 at halftime. Two touchdowns, one by an Aaron Jones reception and one by Aaron Rodgers on the ground, led the Packers to the 24-14 win.

Rodgers finished 17-23 with 195 yards and two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Jones had 76 rushing yards, adding 34 yards in the air with a touchdown. Davante Adams led all receivers with 89 receiving yards.

The defense held Bears quarterback Justin Fields in check for most of the game, bringing him down for sacks four times while intercepting one pass. Kenny Clark had two sacks, while Jonathan Garvin and Dean Lowry tallied one each. Darnell Savage recorded the interception.

Game Recap:

The Packers started with the ball and got off to a quick start after a Rodgers scramble run. But after center Josh Myers left with a knee injury, the drive stalled and they were forced to punt.

Then the Bears put together an 8-play, 80-yard drive aided by an Isaac Yiadom pass interference call. Khalil Herbert punched it home on the ground for his first career touchdown.

Khalil Herbert caps off a @ChicagoBears drive with his first career TD! #DaBears



📺: #GBvsCHI on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/MWrQ5vLSoI — NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2021

After other Packers drive stalled, the Bears were driving down the field and nearing the end zone. On a play both teams thought was offside by the Packers, Fields heaved a ball into the end zone that was intercepted by Darnell Savage. No flag was thrown and the Packers forced the turnover.

The Packers had under 30 yards of total offense in the first quarter, with Rodgers taking multiple sacks.

Finally, in the second quarter, the offense found some footing. Rodgers connected with Adams for a 32-yard completion to bring the team near the red-zone. A team that has struggled in the red-zone entering the game relied on running back Aaron Jones, who carried the ball four times for 21 yards, setting the team up for a one-yard shovel pass to Allen Lazard to tie the game up at 7-7.

Rodgers shovels to Lazard to even the score! #GoPackGo



📺: #GBvsCHI on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/PZ3q7G8Hfx — NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2021

On the next Packers possession, the Packers drove into the red-zone again, but penalties and missed opportunities forced the Packers to settle for a Mason Crosby 33-yard touchdown.

The Bears’ final shot at points was thwarted after a delay of game call and a late sack from Dean Lowry. The Packers led 10-7 at halftime.

Aaron Rodgers was 8-11 with 73 yards and a touchdown at halftime. He also added twelve rushing yards. Aaron Jones has seven carries for 34 yards, and Davante Adams has two receptions for 37 yards. Allen Lazard tallied a touchdown.

The defense held Justin Fields to just 69 passing yards and an interception. Darnell Savage recorded the interception, while Jonathan Garvin and Dean Lowry tallied sacks on Fields.

In the second half, the defense was able to get a quick stop on Fields and the Bears offense. The offense would march down the field themselves. Aided by a 28-yard Jones run, Jones capitalized on a 12-yard receiving touchdown.

But after a slow end to the third quarter, the Bears responded with a ten-play, 80-yard drive capped by a short five-yard pass to Darnell Mooney to cut the Packers’ lead to 17-7.

Fields to Mooney! It's a three-point game in Chicago.



📺: #GBvsCHI on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/PbLUKbQuxc — NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2021

But the Rodgers-to-Adams connection comes through again, with Rodgers connecting with Adams for a 41-yard touchdown, the longest play of the game to that point.

Rodgers made the play worth it, showing off his legs with a six-yard touchdown run. The touchdown gave the Packers the 24-14 victory.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.