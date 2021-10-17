HALFTIME: Packers lead Bears 10-7

Chicago, IL. (WSAW) - After a slow offensive start, the Packers lead the Bears 10-7 at halftime.

The Packers were able to turn around a slow start to score on their final two drives of the half, holding the Bears’ offense in check to take the three-point lead into halftime.

Aaron Rodgers is 8-11 with 73 yards and a touchdown. He also added twelve rushing yards. Aaron Jones has seven carries for 34 yards, and Davante Adams has two receptions for 37 yards. Allen Lazard tallied a touchdown.

The defense held Justin Fields to just 69 passing yards and an interception. Darnell Savage recorded the interception, while Jonathan Garvin and Dean Lowry tallied sacks on Fields.

Game Recap:

The Packers started with the ball and got off to a quick start after an Aaron Rodgers scramble run. But after center Josh Myers left with a knee injury, the drive stall and they were forced to punt.

Then the Bears put together an 8-play, 80-yard drive aided by an Isaac Yiadom pass interference call. Khalil Herbert punched it home on the ground for his first career touchdown.

After other Packers drive stalled, the Bears were driving down the field and nearing the end zone. On a play both teams thought was offside by the Packers, Bears quarterback Justin Fields heaved a ball into the end zone that was intercepted by Darnell Savage. No flag was thrown and the Packers forced the turnover.

The Packers had under 30 yards of total offense in the first quarter, with Aaron Rodgers taking multiple sacks.

Finally, in the second quarter, the offense found some footing. Rodgers connected with Davante Adams for a 32-yard completion to bring the team near the red-zone. A team that has struggled in the red-zone entering the game relied on running back Aaron Jones, who carried the ball four times for 21 yards, setting the team up for a one-yard shovel pass to Allen Lazard to tie the game up at 7-7.

On the next Packers possession, the Packers drove into the red-zone again, but penalties and missed opportunities forced the Packers to settle for a Mason Crosby 33-yard touchdown.

The Bears final shot at points was thwarted after a delay of game call and a late sack from Dean Lowry.

