First Alert Weather: Roller coaster ride of temps this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Let the sunshine roll. The last day of the weekend will be a sun-splashed day with a milder afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s. That’s still about 10 degrees above average for the middle of October. Get outside and enjoy it!

Lots of sunshine and a bit milder. (WSAW)

Past peak conditions in the Northwoods, while near or slightly past peak in Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

Another fine night for stargazing tonight with a clear sky, and some patchy frost late. Chilly with lows ranging from the low to mid 30s in the colder spots, to the upper 30s to around 40 in the rest of the region. The sunglasses will come in handy for Monday and Tuesday as we get the work week underway. Pleasant with comfortable temperatures during the afternoon. Highs Monday in the upper 60s, while around 70 on Tuesday.

Rain showers moving in on Wednesday around midday. (WSAW)

Rain showers and maybe a storm on Wednesday. (WSAW)

Rain showers taper off during the morning on Thursday. (WSAW)

Changes are on tap for the middle of the way as our next weather maker heads toward the Badger State. Low pressure will usher rain showers into the region on Wednesday, around midday, with periods of rain showers through the rest of the day with a chance of an isolated storm. The damp conditions will continue Wednesday night, tapering off on Thursday morning. Cooler air will follow in the wake of this storm system. Highs on Wednesday in the low to mid 60s. Clouds will be more likely than breaks of sun on Thursday, however noticeably cool with daytime temps in the low 50s.

Warm start to the week then cooling down late week. (WSAW)

Some sunshine on Friday but it is likely going to be the coolest day so far this month across the area. Highs will struggle to make into the upper 40s to around 50. Next weekend is expected to be seasonably cool with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a chance of showers in the north on Saturday, while there could be some scattered showers on Sunday. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.