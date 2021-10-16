Set-up begins for Rotary Winter Wonderland at Wildwood Zoo

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The crisp cool of an October morning brings a reminder that winter is coming soon. Saturday, volunteers from the Marshfield Rotary Club braced those winds to prepare for that coming winter as they began set-up for the annual Rotary Winter Wonderland at the Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield.

This year marks the 16th rendition of the Rotary Winter Wonderland. Rotary Volunteer Coordinator Danielle Nystrom has been a part of the Rotary since she was 12. She has seen it evolve every year since its beginning.

“A group of Rotarians started it about 16 years ago,” said Nystrom. We’ve just continued to grow it.”

The zoo is adorned with light displays and holiday decorum. Guests can walk through the zoo to enjoy the holiday spirit on select dates from Nov. 26 through the end of the year. Not only are the lights a hit, but the Rotary will return some fan favorites for 2021.

“This year we’re excited to bring back all of our extra events,” said Nystrom. “We have horse-drawn wagon rides on Saturdays. Santa will be making some visits and we’ll also have live music on the weekends.”

The Winter Wonderland not only went off as normal last year, but it also went on with rousing success.

“We actually had a record-breaking year last year. We collected $100,000 at the gate,” said Nystrom. “We had tons of visitors from all over.”

With the event being outside, the still through the zoo made it a great event during the pandemic.

“I think it was just really nice for people to get out and do something outside during the holidays,” said Nystrom.

Set-up will continue throughout the coming weeks. Trials and tests for the lights will take place in the two weeks before opening day.

The event is contingent on the help of many volunteers, who Nystrom is very thankful for.

“We certainly could not run this project without volunteers,” said Nystrom. “It’s just really cool to see people of all ages come and put this together every year and bring this to Marshfield.”

There is no admission cost for the event although a freewill donation of cash or a canned good is encouraged.

The event is a treat, not just for those attending in the Marshfield area, but also for those who put it together.

“It just brings such joy to people in a lot of different ways,” said Nystrom. “I think it’s just really cool to bring our community together.”

The first day for the Rotary Winter Wonderland is Nov. 26. For more information, visit here.

