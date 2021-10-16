Advertisement

Police: 1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in ambush at Houston bar

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Three constable deputies were shot in an ambush early Saturday morning while working an extra shift at a Houston bar, leaving one deputy dead and two others wounded, authorities in Texas said.

Authorities took one person into custody but were still searching for a man believed to be the shooter, Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones told reporters.

The Harris County constable deputies were working at the 45 North Bar and Lounge when they responded to a disturbance outside the business around 2:15 a.m., Jones said.

They were trying to arrest someone when another person with a rifle ambushed them and opened fire on the deputies from behind, Jones said, according to preliminary information from the scene.

One deputy was shot in the back and another was shot in the foot, said Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4. The third deputy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It was unclear whether the deputies returned fire, Jones said. He said Houston police were still investigating, but authorities believe the disturbance may have been a robbery that the constables stopped.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, but authorities were not certain whether the person was a suspect or a witness.

Constables are licensed peace officers who perform various law enforcement functions, according to the Texas Association of Counties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unloaded gun found at Wausau West, district thanks student that reported it
Wolf River Volunteer Fire Department
Drone plays crucial role in search of missing hunter in rural Langlade County
Nicholas Spross, 39
UPDATE: Man missing from Marquette County located
Culver's limited-time CurderBurger
Culver’s sells out of Curderburger
Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to...
Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii for allegedly uploading fake COVID-19 test results

Latest News

One Texas deputy killed and two others wounded in shooting, Houston police . (Source: KTRK via...
Houston deputies shot, one killed
This Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 file photo shows NASA's Lucy spacecraft with its housing at the...
NASA’s asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds
A NASA spacecraft named Lucy has rocketed into the sky with diamonds on a 12-year quest to...
NASA's asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds
A 5-year-old in Minnesota is selling pumpkins to raise money for others.
5-year-old sells pumpkins to raise money for others