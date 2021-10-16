Advertisement

The Hilight Zone Week 9

By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The regular season comes to an end with week 9 of The Hilight Zone. Our game of the week did not disappoint, as Amherst scores 28 unanswered points to defeat Stratford and claim the CWC-Large Conference title.

A dream season for Colby continues, as the Hornets take care of business in dominating fashion against Auburndale to seal the Marawood Conference alone. Plus an epic Valley Football Association race reaches a fitting ending, as SPASH, Wausau West, and Wisconsin Rapids can all call themselves conference champions.

Medford ends the regular season on a high note with a 30-12 win at Merrill.

