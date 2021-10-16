First Alert Weather: Risk of early frost, warmer than average streak continues

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Up to this point, most of North Central Wisconsin has not had low temperatures slip back to or below the freezing mark. Although there is a frost advisory late tonight into early Sunday morning, the coverage of frost will be scattered at best. With that in mind, we are way past when the growing season typically ends, and if you still have some plants growing in your garden, more power to you. Mainly clear and a bit chilly tonight, with lows ranging from the upper 20s to low 30s in the coldest spots, mid to upper 30s in the rest of the region.

The at or above average temperatures in Wausau continue. (WSAW)

Lots of sunshine, less breezy, and a little milder. (WSAW)

Don’t forget the sunglasses before heading out the door over the next few days. Sunshine will be the story for tomorrow, Monday, and Tuesday. Cool mornings will transition to comfortable afternoons. Highs on Sunday in the mid 60s, rising to the upper 60s on Monday, and close to 70 on Tuesday.

Less breezy the next few days and staying dry. (WSAW)

The next weather maker will be low pressure and a cold front moving in our direction for Wednesday into early Thursday. Rain showers are expected to break out in the region around midday on Wednesday. The wet weather persists through the afternoon into Wednesday night, tapering off around or a little after daybreak Thursday. Highs on Wednesday in the low to mid 60s. Cooler and a bit breezy on Thursday with considerable cloudiness, after the showers end. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Showers moving in on Wednesday. (WSAW)

Showers will wind down Thursday. Then breezy and cooler. (WSAW)

The coolest day of the month so far will be Friday and perhaps next Saturday. A mix of sun and clouds both day with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Warm early in the week, then cooling down on Thursday into late week. (WSAW)

