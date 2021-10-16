Advertisement

Board to consider hiring outside attorneys in wolf lawsuits

(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources policy board plans to vote next week on whether to hire its own attorneys in a pair of lawsuits seeking to block the fall wolf hunt.

The board is slated to meet Monday.

A coalition of wildlife advocacy groups filed a lawsuit seeking to block the hunt in state court in August.

Six Native American tribes filed a federal lawsuit in September to stop the hunt.

The Wisconsin Justice Department is representing the board in both lawsuits but board Chairman Fred Prehn says its attorneys haven’t been communicating with board members.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul runs the state Justice Department.

The board is controlled by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s appointees.

