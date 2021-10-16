Advertisement

Amherst football field finalist for “Home Field Pride” campaign

Heartland Farm Field ahead of Amherst's football game against Stratford on Oct. 16.
Heartland Farm Field ahead of Amherst's football game against Stratford on Oct. 16.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - Heartland Farm Field in Amherst is a finalist for the Midwest Sports and Turf System’s “Home field Pride” campaign, which honors the best turf fields from around the state of Wisconsin.

The field is one of nine finalists, being selected out of a field of 30 fields. The winner of the contest will get $1,000 from MSTS, but with matching donations, Amherst is looking at over $11,000 in prize money with a victory. Amherst is the smallest school of the nine finalists.

Heartland Farm Field was built in 2019 as part of a 4.2 million Falcon Pride Project. The field hosts both football and soccer games, along with other sporting events.

Voting opened on Saturday and goes through Oct. 21 on wissports.com.

