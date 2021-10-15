Advertisement

Wausau West soccer falls to Wisconsin Rapids, Mosinee volleyball beats Marathon

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West soccer lost to Wisconsin Rapids 4-0 to lose the Wisconsin Valley Conference title to SPASH. Ben Weidman and Keaton Broeren scored in the highlights for Rapids.

Mosinee volleyball knocked off Marathon 3-0 in the final match of the season. Abbi Martin tallied 14 kills in the win.

Columbus Catholic Dons lose to Fall Creek 3-2.

