Wausau West soccer falls to Wisconsin Rapids, Mosinee volleyball beats Marathon

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West soccer lost to Wisconsin Rapids 4-0 to lose the Wisconsin Valley Conference title to SPASH. Ben Weidman and Keaton Broeren scored in the highlights for Rapids.

Mosinee volleyball knocked off Marathon 3-0 in the final match of the season. Abbi Martin tallied 14 kills in the win.

Columbus Catholic Dons lose to Fall Creek 3-2.

