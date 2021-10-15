Advertisement

Wausau School District survey submission deadline is Friday

Wausau School District's administration building (WSAW photo)
Wausau School District's administration building (WSAW photo)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday is the last day the Wausau School Board will collect results for its facilities survey.

Wausau School District families were asked two referendum questions last April. One was to provide appropriate staffing levels and support the behavioral, physical, social, emotional, and mental health of our students. The other was to address important facility needs. Voters approved the first question, the second question was not approved.

The Board of Education created a survey to find out which facility needs voters would support.

In December, the Wausau School Board will review survey results and make a decision about a referendum. It would then be on the ballot in the April 2022 election, if approved.

If you live in the Wausau School District, CLICK HERE to take the survey.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County Sheriff’s Department investigating early morning home invasion
Oct. 13 trailer accident
Semi driver cited after trailer tips over on Highway 29 ramp in Wausau
Nicholas Spross, 39
UPDATE: Man missing from Marquette County located
Fire reported at farm near Junction City
Fire reported at farm in Junction City
TJ Maxx to open at 441 State Road 64 Road 64 in Antigo
TJ Maxx to open in Antigo

Latest News

The Great Sunrise 7 Chili Cook-Off
The Great Sunrise 7 Chili Cook-Off
Temperatures much cooler in the 50s most of this weekend
First Alert Weather: Feeling more like fall
Double Cheese Chili
Sunrise 7 Chili Cook-off: Holly Chilsen vs. ‘grill master’ Gary Stockwell from Lamb’s Fresh Market
Turkey Trot Seeks Volunteers
Turkey Trot Seeks Volunteers