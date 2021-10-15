Wausau School District survey submission deadline is Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday is the last day the Wausau School Board will collect results for its facilities survey.

Wausau School District families were asked two referendum questions last April. One was to provide appropriate staffing levels and support the behavioral, physical, social, emotional, and mental health of our students. The other was to address important facility needs. Voters approved the first question, the second question was not approved.

The Board of Education created a survey to find out which facility needs voters would support.

In December, the Wausau School Board will review survey results and make a decision about a referendum. It would then be on the ballot in the April 2022 election, if approved.

If you live in the Wausau School District, CLICK HERE to take the survey.

