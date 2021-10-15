Advertisement

Wausau to add 40 parking spots to Washington Street

More on-street parking is coming to the Washington Street area this month.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau is working to add 40 on-street parking spots to a portion of Washington Street in downtown.

Construction crews are currently grading and prepping the base between First and Fourth streets for installing asphalt next week. Once the street is paint striped, it should be ready for parking by Oct. 22.

Eric Lindman, director of public works and utilities for the city, said the street will remain open to traffic during the expansion project.

Downtown parking has been a gripe of people and businesses for years. The city also addressed the issue in 2019 when removed the parking meters and implemented pay stations. The new parking system also offered free parking for the first two hours.

