US to lift restrictions on fully vaccinated foreign travelers, sources say

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2016 file photo, passengers walk to their gates through the terminal as American Airlines planes wait to depart at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Fully vaccinated foreign travelers will soon be allowed to visit the U.S.

Travel restrictions will be lifted for foreign visitors who are fully vaccinated starting on Nov. 8, Reuters reported.

The new policy will apply to both international air and land travel, according to a tweet from White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz.

Further information on the new policy has not been released at this time.

