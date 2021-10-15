Report of gun at Wausau West High School prompts lockdown, lockdown now lifted

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District says a soft lockdown at Wausau West High School has been lifted.

Around 1:15 p.m., Wausau Police were called to Wausau West High School for the report of a student with a gun in their backpack. Wausau West was immediately put on a soft lockdown.

Wausau Captain Ben Graham said the concern was addressed without incident. He said students and staff are not in danger at this time.

More details are expected to be released Friday afternoon.

