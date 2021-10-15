Turkey Trot looking for volunteers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The United Way of Marathon County is looking for volunteers for the 2021 Turkey Trot 5-K as they take back to the streets.

The last time they held the race in person was 2019. That year, they had just under a hundred volunteers. About 50 served on race day helping with set-up, handing out packets and as course marshals to make sure everyone stays safe and healthy.

“A big staple for us every year is from the Girl Scouts. They do the watering station halfway through the course. So right around that 1.5 mile mark the Girl Scouts are out there cheering people on, and then they have refreshments for the runner,” said UWMC Director of Community Impact Ben Lee.

There is a lot to do in the weeks leading up to the day, too. The UWMC is looking for people now to organize and chip the bibs. They’ll also be getting all the printed t-shirts coming in soon, which will need to be organized, and they will have to stuff all of the pick-up packets for the expected 2000 runners.

One hundred percent of registration funds for the race go to the Marathon County Hunger Coalition. They buy and distribute food that goes to people in need.

“One of the big things we do is we do a pantry purchase every month where we utilize funds from last year’s Turkey Trot to purchase anywhere from four to six thousand dollars of staples which we spread out in pantries across Marathon County,” Lee said.

They also have a farm to family program that brings families fresh produce, and cooking classes to show families ways to use the ingredients they get.

Anyone with questions can email Ben Lee at blee@unitedwaymc.org, or Elizabeth Robinson at erobinson@unitedwaymc.org.

Click here to be connected to the volunteer sign-up page.

