Sunrise 7 Chili Cook-off: Holly Chilsen vs. ‘grill master’ Gary Stockwell from Lamb’s Fresh Market

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunrise 7′s Holly Chilsen challenged Gary Stockwell of Lamb’s Fresh Market to a chili cook-off Friday.

Gary’s Chili recipe:

Ingredients:

•1 lb. ground beef

•1 lb. Lamb’s Italian sausage

•1/2 lb. top sirloin steak cut into 1/4″ cubes

•1 green bell pepper, finely chopped

•1 red bell pepper, finely chopped

•1 yellow onion, finely chopped

•2 - 14.5 oz cans diced tomatoes

•1 6 oz can tomato paste

•2 cups beef stock

•1 1/2 tablespoon chili powder

•1 1/2 teaspoon paprika

•1 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

•1 teaspoon garlic powder

•1 teaspoon ground cumin

•1 1/2 teaspoon salt

•1 teaspoon black pepper

•4 tablespoons minced garlic

Instructions:

Add your ground beef, steak, and Italian Sausage to a large stop pot, and brown your meat, draining any excess grease. Add in your chopped peppers and onions and cook on medium high until peppers are tender. Add all other ingredients, stir, and simmer covered for 25 minutes. Stir occasionally. Top with raw onions, cheese, and sour cream.

•2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

•2 teaspoons celery salt

•1 teaspoon pepper

•1 pound ground beef

•1 pound ground pork sausage

•1 tablespoon red wine or red cooking wine

•1 sweet yellow onion, diced

•1 red bell pepper, diced

•1 orange bell pepper, diced

•2-4 Thai chili peppers, (to your heat preference) diced

•4 garlic cloves, minced

•1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

•1 tablespoon chili powder

•1 tablespoon cumin

•1 tablespoon dried oregano

•2 teaspoons smoked paprika

•1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

•1 (12-ounce) bottle of your favorite beer (Nitro stout)

•1 cup of your favorite Bloody Mary mix

•1 beefsteak/vine ripened tomato, diced

•1 (15-ounce) can crushed tomatoes or 3 vine ripe/beefsteak tomato in food processor

•1 (14 ounce) can fire roasted tomatoes

•1 (15-ounce) can black beans in mild chili sauce

•1 (15-ounce) can mixed red/pinto beans in mild chili sauce

•1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

•1/4 cup pure maple syrup

Instructions:

• Heat a large pot over medium heat and add the olive oil. Add the beef, sausage and red wine, celery salt and pepper and cook, stirring often, until browned and golden, about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove the meat with a slotted spoon and place it on a plate. Set aside.

• Reduce the heat to medium-low. Add the onions, peppers, and garlic, stirring well to coat. Add a pinch of salt. Cook until softened, about 5 to 6 minutes. Add the tomato paste, chili powder, cumin, oregano, paprika, cinnamon and chili flakes and mash it into the pepper and onions. Cook, stirring often, as the tomato paste begins to get darker in color – about 5 minutes. Add the beef back into the mixture. Pour in the bottle of beer to deglaze the pan, using a wooden spoon to stir any browned bits off the bottom.

• Add the Bloody Mary mix, diced tomatoes, crushed tomatoes, fire roasted tomatoes, beans, Worcestershire and maple syrup. Bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce it to a simmer and cook for at least one hour, or until it’s thickened to your liking and the flavor has developed.

•For topping: freshly grated cheese, sour cream, avocado, tortilla chips, chives, cilantro.

