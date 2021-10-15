Schulz-Juedes’ guns not in evidence inventory at murder scene

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On the fifth day of the murder trial in Marathon County for Cindy Schulz-Juedes, experts confirmed, clarified, and explained evidence collected at the scene and documents that are part of the record. That included going over what guns were found in the Jedes’ home.

Schulz-Juedes is on trial for the death of her husband, Ken Juedes, in 2006. The lead investigator on the case, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Sean McCarthy was asked to explain the guns he found at the home and the inventory he took.

Marathon County District Attorney Theresa Wetzsteon: “You observed the guns in the closet before they were inventoried. Is that correct?”

McCarthy: “Yes.”

Wetzsteon: “And what was the state as far as their use, recent use?”

McCarthy: “They had dust on them, which would tend one to believe they haven’t been handled recently.”

Wetzsteon: “Was the Ruger 22 and the shotgun that Cindy said that she owned, were they accounted for in your inventory?”

McCarthy: “No.”

Schulz-Juedes in interviews with investigators identified the guns in the closet as Jedes’ guns. Another investigator on the case also noted the dust and both stated there was dust on the ammunition that was in the closet as well.

Juedes was found dead with two shotgun wounds to the chest. During the autopsy, two shotgun cups were found inside of him.

Much of the rest of the testimony from him and others was confirming, explaining, and clarifying evidence. That also included notes that were found at the scene. Love-related notes that were noted as something Juedes would typically leave on Schulz-Juedes’ pillow were confirmed to be written by Juedes. Two forensic experts were not able to determine whether a note that was stabbed with a knife into a pillow next to Juedes’ body was written by Juedes.

The trial was recessed for the weekend. It will resume Monday morning.

