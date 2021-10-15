Advertisement

REPORT: Bucks GM Jon Horst signs long-term contract extension

FILE - In this June 19, 2017, file photo, Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst speaks at a...
FILE - In this June 19, 2017, file photo, Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst speaks at a news conference in Milwaukee. Horst, a longtime team executive who took over as GM last year, said the Bucks are a team that has "established itself in a consistent way, in that we have a core group of guys that can continue to move forward, continue to build on what we've done here in the last couple years."(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Bucks general manager Jon Horst has signed a long-term contract extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

It is unknown how long the extension is. Horst had one year remaining on his contract after an extension in 2019. A formal announcement will come later Friday.

Horst is a former NBA executive of the year, winning the award in 2019 after the Bucks won 60 games, a league best. He recently guided the Bucks to the NBA championship.

He was hired by the Bucks in 2008 as director of player operations. In 2017, he was promoted to general manager and has held that position since. He was the youngest general manager in the NBA at 38 years old when he was hired.

