REPORT: Bucks GM Jon Horst signs long-term contract extension

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Bucks general manager Jon Horst has signed a long-term contract extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

It is unknown how long the extension is. Horst had one year remaining on his contract after an extension in 2019. A formal announcement will come later Friday.

Horst is a former NBA executive of the year, winning the award in 2019 after the Bucks won 60 games, a league best. He recently guided the Bucks to the NBA championship.

He was hired by the Bucks in 2008 as director of player operations. In 2017, he was promoted to general manager and has held that position since. He was the youngest general manager in the NBA at 38 years old when he was hired.

