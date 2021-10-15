Local pastor shares her story as a domestic abuse survivor

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Once a year the governors’ council honors people across the state that are helping domestic abuse survivors and people dealing with domestic abuse. The Wisconsin Rapids Family Center nominated Pastor Cheryl Davis for sharing her story as a survivor and helping others.

“She had turned the adversity of domestic violence in her personal life into a healing journey and triumph and now uses that experience to help others,” said Sue Sippel, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Rapids Family Center.

Davis married young. She said her husband had a lot of power and control over her. After seven years of heartache, she divorced her abusive husband. Davis had three preschoolers including a newborn at the time.

“I really lost myself and it took a lot of years to put the pieces back together,” said Cheryl Davis, Pastor at First English Lutheran Church.

The church helped her and her children form close relationships and begin to heal. After many years Davis decided to become a pastor and began preaching about abuse.

She found many came to her for support. “People in nursing homes who are maybe over 80 and something happened 70 years ago and they never told anyone,” said Davis. She says the most rewarding part of assisting others in healing.

“Seeing the load lift off their being, off their spirits, and seeing them say I matter,” said Davis.

Davis’s advice for others going through similar experiences or healing is to remember they aren’t alone and to not be afraid to ask for help.

Here is a link to a list of hotlines and resources that are available for those dealing with abuse.

