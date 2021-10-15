Granite Peak fall chairlift rides to end for the season Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A favorite ‘must do’ fall event, the fall color chairlift rides at Granite Peak, are nearing their final days for the season.

The fall color chairlift rides began Sept. 10. The ride takes 15 minutes round trip. Rides are Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Oct. 17. Hours are Friday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. CLICK HERE to buy tickets online.

The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children, $12 for seniors and 3-5 years is free. The family of four-pack is $40.

Granite Peak is located at 227200 Snowbird Ave. in Wausau.

