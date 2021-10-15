Advertisement

Godlewski raises $1.36 million in third quarter

Courtesy: YouTube
(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - U.S. Senate hopeful Sarah Godlewski says she raised $1.36 million in the third quarter. The Democrat announced the fundraising total Friday. She said Monday that she’s put $1 million of her own money into her campaign.

Godlewski and her husband, Max Duckworth, have assets worth between nearly $24 million and $60 million, based on her financial disclosures. Godlewski is one of a dozen Democrats seeking the nomination. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes announced Wednesday that he raised $1.12 million over the quarter.

Alex Lasry, who is on leave from his job as a Milwaukee Bucks executive, has raised $3 million in total so far. Republican incumbent Ron Johnson raised $1.2 million in the second quarter. He hasn’t decided whether to seek re-election.

