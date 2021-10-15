DEEP BENCH: Master electrician shares tips, trailblazer for the industry

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With home improvement and DIY projects on the rise, many homeowners are tempted to tackle some jobs themselves rather than hire a professional.

That includes electrical work, which can be tricky and dangerous.

Veronica Rose has more than 35 years of professional experience as an electrician. She joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Friday to discuss some of the warning signs to look out for.

One of the common mistakes non-electricians tend to make is shrugging off warnings. For example, if you feel heat or see a spark. Because it was only momentarily, “you disregard it,” Rose said. “Then the heat builds up or it sparks again and then you have a major fire.”

“One of the things people don’t realize is an extension cord is meant to be used temporarily and only one of them,” said Rose.

If your electrical plate feels warm, call a professional immediately. “This could be an indication of much more serious problems.”

Rose is the first woman to hold the title of Master Electrician in New York City. She says things have changed for women in the electrical field since she started.

“We have been blessed that electricity has no gender bias whatsoever,” she said. “The thing that pushed me the most, I grew up in an environment where everyone was worth an equitable moment.”

