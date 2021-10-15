Advertisement

DEEP BENCH: Generic medicine same effectiveness, saves $$$

Dale Ryman talks with Dan Leonard.
Dale Ryman talks with Dan Leonard.(none)
By Dale Ryman
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - FDA-approved generic medicines are central to American health care, filling 9 out of 10 prescriptions dispensed in the United States.

Dan Leonard, president and CEO of the Association for Accessible Medicines, joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to talk about the benefits.

“The generic drugs are safe, effective,” said Leonard. “They undergo the same rigorous review and inspections that the FDA applies to brand medications.”

“Yet the costs are significantly less,” he said, which hammers home one of the key elements.

A report recently released details the economic benefit of generic and biosimilar drugs to American patients. The numbers are staggering.

Last year, “generics saved $338 billion for the U.S. health care system,” Leonard said. “$110 billion in Medicare, $53 billion in Medicaid.”

The benefits will be felt in your co-pay.

“For a brand medicine, the average co-pay is $55. For generic medicines, the average co-pay is $7. That’s where you can really feel it.”

For more information on how to save, you can click here. Leonard also has a podcast you can listen to at that website as well.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Spross, 39
UPDATE: Man missing from Marquette County located
Clark County Sheriff’s Department investigating early morning home invasion
Oct. 13 trailer accident
Semi driver cited after trailer tips over on Highway 29 ramp in Wausau
Fire reported at farm near Junction City
Fire reported at farm in Junction City
TJ Maxx to open at 441 State Road 64 Road 64 in Antigo
TJ Maxx to open in Antigo

Latest News

Marathon County Sheriff's Office Capt. Sean McCarthy testifies at Cindy Schulz-Juedes' trial.
Schulz-Juedes’ guns not in evidence inventory at murder scene
A good amount of sunshine, warmer on Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Soaking up the sunshine this weekend
Lots of sun this weekend. Cool mornings, pleasant afternoons.
First Alert Weather: Friday Evening Forecast
Granite Peak fall chairlift rides to end for the season Sunday