Culver’s sell out of curderburger

Restaurant chain unveils burger for National Cheese Curd Day
Culver's limited-time CurderBurger
Culver's limited-time CurderBurger(Culver's)
By Jade Flury
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In honor of National Cheese Curd Day, customers lined up at Culver’s for the “Curderburger.”

The limited-time burger was only available for one day. It consists of a deep-fried cheese curd patty placed on top of a Culver’s deluxe butterburger.

The burger started off as an April Fools’ Day joke but the restaurant took it seriously after customers petitioned to bring the burger to life, according to Culver’s.

“Culver’s put it on their website as an April Fools’ joke, and all these customers were like that would be such a good idea,” said Liz Taylor, general manager of Culver’s in Merrill.

Unfortunately, the Curderburgers sold out quickly at several Culver’s locations. Each store only received 192 burgers.

“We sold out within the first 2-and-a-half hours, and I hope the customers enjoyed the product while it lasted.”

Taylor said the Curderburgers sold like hotcakes as people ordered multiple burgers at a time.

