COVID-19 gap widens between unvaccinated, vaccinated for deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites who are not fully vaccinated are almost 20 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, the state’s top health agency reports Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated the Illness After Vaccination page of its COVID-19 dashboard Friday, showing an even wider gap between COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths between residents who are fully vaccinated and those who are not.

Health officials note there were 24.5 deaths per 100,000 not fully vaccinated individuals. That’s more than double what the metric was from the previous month.

Fully vaccinated residents are being reported at 1.3 deaths per 100,000 people, just over 19 times less than those who are not fully immunized.

Those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are also more than four times likely to be infected with the virus. DHS states there are currently 2,351.2 cases per 100,000 people for the not fully vaccinated, versus 513.3 cases per 100,000 people for the fully vaccinated.

Cases/100k Hospitalizations/100k Deaths/100k Oct. 15 Fully Vaccinated 513.3 13.8 1.3 Not Full Vaccinated 2,351.2 122 24.5 Sept. 15 Fully Vaccinated 360.7 11.5 1.1 Not Fully Vaccinated 1,413.7 98.5 11.7 Aug. 15 Fully Vaccinated 125.4 4.9 0.1 Not Fully Vaccinated 369.2 18.2 1.1

Hospitalizations show a similar trend. Those who are not fully vaccinated in Wisconsin are nearly nine times more likely to be hospitalized if they get COVID-19.

People who are fully vaccinated are noted to be at 13.8 hospitalizations per 100,000 people, which is a 20% increase from the previous month’s data update.

Seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases falls Friday

Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new coronavirus cases continues to fall on the last day of the work week, with DHS reporting it at 2,198. Health officials confirmed 2,399 new cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases ever reported in the state up to 764,339.

Nine people have died Friday from the virus, according to DHS’ dashboard. There have been 8,239 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.