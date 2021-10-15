Advertisement

COVID-19 gap widens between unvaccinated, vaccinated for deaths

Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady decline.(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites who are not fully vaccinated are almost 20 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, the state’s top health agency reports Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated the Illness After Vaccination page of its COVID-19 dashboard Friday, showing an even wider gap between COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths between residents who are fully vaccinated and those who are not.

Health officials note there were 24.5 deaths per 100,000 not fully vaccinated individuals. That’s more than double what the metric was from the previous month.

Fully vaccinated residents are being reported at 1.3 deaths per 100,000 people, just over 19 times less than those who are not fully immunized.

Those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are also more than four times likely to be infected with the virus. DHS states there are currently 2,351.2 cases per 100,000 people for the not fully vaccinated, versus 513.3 cases per 100,000 people for the fully vaccinated.

Cases/100kHospitalizations/100kDeaths/100k
Oct. 15
Fully Vaccinated513.313.81.3
Not Full Vaccinated2,351.212224.5
Sept. 15
Fully Vaccinated360.711.51.1
Not Fully Vaccinated1,413.798.511.7
Aug. 15
Fully Vaccinated125.44.90.1
Not Fully Vaccinated369.218.21.1

Hospitalizations show a similar trend. Those who are not fully vaccinated in Wisconsin are nearly nine times more likely to be hospitalized if they get COVID-19.

People who are fully vaccinated are noted to be at 13.8 hospitalizations per 100,000 people, which is a 20% increase from the previous month’s data update.

Seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases falls Friday

Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new coronavirus cases continues to fall on the last day of the work week, with DHS reporting it at 2,198. Health officials confirmed 2,399 new cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases ever reported in the state up to 764,339.

Nine people have died Friday from the virus, according to DHS’ dashboard. There have been 8,239 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Spross, 39
UPDATE: Man missing from Marquette County located
Clark County Sheriff’s Department investigating early morning home invasion
Oct. 13 trailer accident
Semi driver cited after trailer tips over on Highway 29 ramp in Wausau
Fire reported at farm near Junction City
Fire reported at farm in Junction City
TJ Maxx to open at 441 State Road 64 Road 64 in Antigo
TJ Maxx to open in Antigo

Latest News

Granite Peak fall chairlift rides to end for the season Sunday
Courtesy: YouTube
Godlewski raises $1.36 million in third quarter
A good amount of sunshine, warmer on Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Soaking up the sunshine this weekend
Unloaded gun found at Wausau West, district thanks student that reported it