Aspirus in Wausau to hold flu shot clinic on Saturday

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A flu shot clinic will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Aspirus Family Health Specialists in Wausau. The address is 2720 Plaza Dr Suite 1300 in Wausau. To make an appointment, call 715-847-2630.

If you just received, or are about to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, you can still get your flu shot without waiting in between. However, if you currently have COVID-19, you should wait to get your flu shot until you feel better and your health care provider says it’s safe to go out.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu shots for everyone 6 months and older, with rare exceptions.

Children 6 months to 8 years old who have not had a flu shot before need two doses given at least four weeks apart. They should get an early start so they can get the second dose by the end of October.

