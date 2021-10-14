Advertisement

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind Endorses Brad Pfaff for Congress

Photo source: Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (Wisconsin.gov)
Photo source: Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (Wisconsin.gov)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) - U.S. Rep. Ron Kind announced his endorsement of Brad Pfaff for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. Pfaff announced his candidacy earlier this month.

“Brad Pfaff’s roots in western Wisconsin run deep and no one will work harder for hard-working people,” said Rep. Kind. “Brad is a champion for farmers, small businesses, workers and western Wisconsin families. I’m glad to endorse his candidacy for Congress and I look forward to supporting his campaign.” “For years, I saw Brad’s commitment to service firsthand as he worked with me on behalf of Wisconsin’s family farmers. Brad has the life experience, temperament and work ethic it takes to bring people together and solve problems.”

Pfaff was previously the Secretary-designee for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. Pfaff was never confirmed and was dismissed after 11 months by senate republicans.

Rep. Kind, the current 3rd Congressional Representative announced in August that after 13 terms, he would not seek another term.

