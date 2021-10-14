TJ Maxx to open in Antigo

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - TJ Maxx, a liquidation retail store for higher-end department stores, is expected to open in the coming months in Antigo.

Katie Macleod, public relations supervisor for TJ Maxx confirmed the store would be opening in Antigo, but did not confirm a date for opening. Macleod also said Marshfield will be getting a TJ Maxx store as well.

Antigo Mayor Bill Brandt said TJ Maxx is moving into the former Peebles location in the North Town Centre.

Peebles closed in 2018.

