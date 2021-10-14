Advertisement

TJ Maxx to open in Antigo

TJ Maxx to open at 441 State Road 64 Road 64 in Antigo(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - TJ Maxx, a liquidation retail store for higher-end department stores, is expected to open in the coming months in Antigo.

Katie Macleod, public relations supervisor for TJ Maxx confirmed the store would be opening in Antigo, but did not confirm a date for opening. Macleod also said Marshfield will be getting a TJ Maxx store as well.

Antigo Mayor Bill Brandt said TJ Maxx is moving into the former Peebles location in the North Town Centre.

Peebles closed in 2018.

