Statewide alert issued for man missing from Marquette County

OXFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities in Marquette County are asking for the public’s help locating a 39-year-old man last seen Oct. 11.

Investigators said family is concerned for the safety of Nicholas Spross. He was last seen walking away from his home in Oxford and his family has not heard from him since. At the time, he was wearing a gray Puma sweatshirt, jean, and black Nike shoes. He has a short beard and tattoos on his left arm and chest.

If you have any information bout this case, call 608-297-2115.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.