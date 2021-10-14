Advertisement

Statewide alert issued for man missing from Marquette County

Nicholas Spross, 39
Nicholas Spross, 39(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities in Marquette County are asking for the public’s help locating a 39-year-old man last seen Oct. 11.

Investigators said family is concerned for the safety of Nicholas Spross. He was last seen walking away from his home in Oxford and his family has not heard from him since. At the time, he was wearing a gray Puma sweatshirt, jean, and black Nike shoes. He has a short beard and tattoos on his left arm and chest.

If you have any information bout this case, call 608-297-2115.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 13 trailer accident
Highway 29 ramp system reopens after trailer tips over
Rebecca Cooke campaign
Eau Claire business owner, Rebecca Cooke, announces she’ll run for 3rd Congressional District
Margaret Juedes, 102, is called as first witness in trial of Cindy Schulz Juedes,
She’s been wanting justice since 2006. Now at age 102, her son’s murder suspect is on trial.
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Brett Favre’s company ordered to repay $828K in misspent welfare cash
Natural versus vaccine-induced COVID-19 immunity.
Does getting infected with COVID-19 naturally provide as much protection as getting the vaccine?

Latest News

Photo source: Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (Wisconsin.gov)
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind Endorses Brad Pfaff for Congress
Bringing Science To Life And People
Bringing Science To Life And People
TJ Maxx to open at 441 State Road 64 Road 64 in Antigo
TJ Maxx to open in Antigo
Fire reported at farm near Junction City
Fire reported at farm in Junction City