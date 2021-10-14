Multi-million dollar children’s museum to open in downtown Wausau next fall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A STEM-focused children’s museum is scheduled to open at the site of the former Wausau Center mall in fall 2022.

The Children’s Imaginarium is entering the final phases of opening its doors. More than $3 million has been raised to make the museum possible.

Maggie Gordon, President & Co-Founder of the Children’s Imaginarium said the goal is to make the Children’s Imaginarium a family-centered cornerstone of the downtown. “Located adjacent to HOM Furniture, we are excited to share that the museum will feature a variety of interactive exhibits supported by educational and hands-on programming, ample parking, and accessibility for all children and families.”

Gordan said it will be located adjacent to HOM Furniture. Children’s Imaginarium will share a wall and a façade with HOM.

. The museum is working with nationally recognized exhibit fabricators to design exhibits rooted in science, technology, engineering and math, and will offer programming geared toward children from 2-12 years old.

While 90% of the funds have already been raised, additionally funded it still need. The Children’s Imaginarium is asking the community to come together to support its Gear Up! campaign. To pledge support, visit www.childrensimaginarium.org

